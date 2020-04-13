Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to report $123.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.60 million and the highest is $127.30 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $104.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $503.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.98 million to $530.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $548.67 million, with estimates ranging from $471.47 million to $611.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $30.63. 1,453,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,721. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

