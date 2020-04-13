The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.23 Million

Analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce sales of $42.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The Rubicon Project reported sales of $32.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $193.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.57 million to $207.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUBI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:RUBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. 3,167,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,428. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,569,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 222,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

