Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce sales of $88.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the highest is $88.38 million. TrueCar reported sales of $85.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $341.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $345.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.89 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,320. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

