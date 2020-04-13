Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $9.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,258,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 96.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

