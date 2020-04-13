Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $452.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.50 million. Stepan posted sales of $489.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

SCL stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. 83,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,495. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.07. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stepan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

