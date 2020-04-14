-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.15). Farmer Bros posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FARM. ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 83,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,039,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 1,419,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

