Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.07 ($19.85).

ADL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ADL stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €10.70 ($12.44). 212,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.68, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $743.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.34. Adler Real Estate has a 1-year low of €5.57 ($6.48) and a 1-year high of €13.86 ($16.12).

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

