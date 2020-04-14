Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock traded down $10.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.35. 756,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.