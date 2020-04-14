Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 15,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,730. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.