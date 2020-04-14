Analysts Set Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) PT at $10.00

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 773,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

BPFH stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

