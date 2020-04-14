Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) PT at $10.00

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. 5,323,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,367. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

