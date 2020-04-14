Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Receives GBX 216.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.85).

A number of analysts have recently commented on APF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Also, insider Patrick Meier purchased 6,310 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,740.

Shares of APF stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 265,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $263.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.19. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.