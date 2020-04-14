Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $32.43 Average PT from Analysts

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,131. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

