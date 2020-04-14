Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BCOR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.71. 602,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $627.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Blucora’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

