Brokerages Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Fluent’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Fluent an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of FLNT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 260,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Fluent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.