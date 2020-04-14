Brokerages Expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 8,117,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,216,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

