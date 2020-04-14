Brokerages Set Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) PT at $14.68

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. 792,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,584. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $510.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.08 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

