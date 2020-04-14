Brokerages Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $8.75

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 177,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,657,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National CineMedia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National CineMedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCMI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 923,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,103. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.64%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

