Brokerages Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $8.75

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 177,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,657,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
NCMI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 923,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,103. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.64%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
