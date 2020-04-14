Brokerages Set Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $191.57

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:PEN traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $159.56. 277,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,559. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.69. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,135 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $2,540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

