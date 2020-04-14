Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Select Medical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,031,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.