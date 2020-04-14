Brokerages Set Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Price Target at $48.33

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virtusa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Virtusa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.32. 143,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,200. The company has a market cap of $950.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $56.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

