Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CHK. SunTrust Banks lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.21.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 184,912,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,359,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $332.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Chesapeake Energy shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

