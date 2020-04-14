Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Culp’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Culp an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Culp by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Culp by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 66,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.98. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.44%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

