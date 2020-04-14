Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 422,469 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.