Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

FNLPF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.95. 22,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,971. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

