General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $203.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,772,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

