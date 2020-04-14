HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

HB Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. HB Fuller has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

