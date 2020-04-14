Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $74.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday.

HXL traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 103.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

