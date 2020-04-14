Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. 10,924,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.35. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iamgold by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iamgold by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

