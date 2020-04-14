Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.13.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Itron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Itron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Itron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

