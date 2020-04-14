J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Receives $113.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

