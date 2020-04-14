KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

