LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.4-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.45 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,368. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

