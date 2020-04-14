Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million.

LMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of LMST traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

