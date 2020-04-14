LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.34. 2,693,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,823. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

