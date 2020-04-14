Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luxfer’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luxfer an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.