Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 217,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

