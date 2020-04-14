Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.00 ($37.21).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NOEJ traded up €1.27 ($1.48) during trading on Monday, reaching €19.95 ($23.20). The company had a trading volume of 178,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 12 month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.14. The company has a market cap of $635.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

