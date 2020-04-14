Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NCLH traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 34,208,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,287,119. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $2,762,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

