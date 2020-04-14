PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.