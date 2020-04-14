Pioneer High Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

