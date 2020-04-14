Pioneer Municipal High Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

