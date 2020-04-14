Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $22.51. 580,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,918. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

