Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of BFS opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.19. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFS. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

