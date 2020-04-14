Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.00 ($18.60).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SZU shares. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($22.33) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of SZU traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Monday, hitting €13.07 ($15.20). 344,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 1 year high of €17.16 ($19.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

