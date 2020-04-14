Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of RARE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 375,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,391. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

