United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.