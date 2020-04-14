United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

