Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Receives $23.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

DAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. 86 Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $19.57. 36,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73. Youdao has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.74% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.