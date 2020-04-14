Zacks: Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Given $16.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $16.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Columbia Financial an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $128,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,475 shares of company stock worth $449,231. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

