$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $5.50 to $3.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,145. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

